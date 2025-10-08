A Review of “Midnight Sun” by Zara Larsson

Another week, another album review! This one has been on my radar for a few days now and I am so excited to finally hear it. Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” has been trending on TikTok for a few days now and I am finally diving into the album. Zara Larsson is such an underrated artist, and I am happy she’s finally getting her recognition. Here is my track-by-track album review.

“Midnight Sun”: 9/10

This is the perfect opening track in my opinion. It is such a fun song and gets you excited to hear what’s next. This song is trending on Tiktok right now and it is what made me want to listen to the album. I love the production a lot. I think it’s different from what other pop girls are releasing and it’s refreshing to hear something new. Her voice is so nice and although it is a faster beat song her vocals still shine throughout this song. Overall, very solid track and it will be replayed constantly

“Blue Moon”: 7/10

When this one started, I was nervous because it sounded completely different than the first track and I was worried it was going to start being all over the place. Although the pace is a bit slower, it still fits the same vibe production wise as the first song because as we know by now…I love a cohesive album. This one is probably going to become one of my favorites as I listen to it more but I really like this one. I love the melody in the pre chorus and her vocals are once again amazing in this track as well. Lyrically it isn’t anything special, it’s just a regular pop song in my opinion.

“Pretty Ugly”: 8/10

Complete vibe change but still fits the other two tracks. It gives 2016 pop, and I am here for it. The chorus is extremely catchy and once again it is different from what other pop girls are dropping. I love her voice so much and I am glad that even though it’s not a ballad or a song that requires a lot of vocal technique, she still highlights her vocals throughout the song and I love it. Overall, a really good song and once again definitely being added to the playlist.

“Girls Girl”: 10/10

This one is another one that had me nervous about the vibe and cohesiveness but it works! I am absolutely obsessed with the production of this song. It is so catchy, brings me back to summer and makes me want to get up and dance. So far this album is truly something that is different from what others are putting out and I love it. This song is just so good and deserves the first 10/10.

“Crush”: 8/10

Another really good song. I am absolutely LOVING the vibe of this one. Like the other tracks, it brings me back to the 2016 pop sound which is one of my favorite eras of pop music. This is such a fun song and I definitely see myself repeating this one. Its not as strong as the other ones but it’s still a good song. She creates really catchy hooks and I love it. This song is bound to get stuck in my head.

“Eurosummer”: 10/10

This one is so fun. The vibes definitely give me the “Eurosummer” aesthetic and I love it. If she released this song as a single or the whole album over the summer it definitely could’ve been a summer staple. The production gives me 2000s club mix vibes but modernized. It makes you want to get up and dance and makes me want to go to a club in Europe…over the summer. Once again, extremely catchy hook and is probably top three for the album for me. 100% deserves the second 10/10.

“Hot & Sexy”: 6/10

This song is alright. It is good but nothing that had me shocked or very impressed. It is really fun and catchy, just not a song I can see myself revisiting or repeating. The production is very fun but does go back to the similar pop sound we are use to hearing. Nothing much to say about this one, solid track just not a favorite

“The Ambition”: 6/10

Another one where I am like meh. Once again, very catchy but not impressive or shocking. I am starting to get a little bored at this point of the album but hopefully the last 2 tracks get me excited again. Lyrically this one has more of a story and a meaning but other than that nothing special with this one.

“Saturn’s Return”: 7/10

This one is definitely the slower one of the album. It is a good song and probably in the top 5 on the album for me. I love her vocals a lot on this one and that’s why I like the song a lot. Its catchy and a really pretty song. Overall, no strong thoughts on this one, pretty solid track.

“Puss Puss”: 6/10

Not a good closer in my opinion. I wish it matched the vibe of the first track to really close it off. It feels like there should be another song after this one and I hate feeling like an album is complete. The lyrics are very cheesy on this one, but it is a fun song. I really wish we ended on a higher note but it’s not a bad song, just not one to close with.

Overall, I’d give this album a solid 8/10. I was really enjoying this album in the first half, but it went downhill kinda fast. The last few songs aren’t bad at all, just not strong ones like the first ones were. I wish this album was released in the summer because it would’ve fitted the vibes more. I really did enjoy this album though, it is something different than what other pop artists are releasing these days, and I really appreciate that. Zara Larsson is such a phenomenal artist and come award season I hope this album gets the flowers it deserves.