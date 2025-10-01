Do we appreciate older comic artists enough?

I spend a decent amount of time traversing the internet. I’ve seen much on my journeys. Meddling hot takes, think pieces on niche topics, intense music fans, callout posts. You know, average internet stuff for the most part. I’ve grown used to the ways of the internet; it takes a lot to surprise me.

I was recently very surprised.

Wednesday, Sept. 17 saw the release of “Deadpool/Batman,” the first installment in “Marvel” and “DC’s” newest crossover event. The oversized one-shot featured a handful of short stories featuring characters from both companies crossing over. Green Lantern and Rocket Racoon, Captain America and Wonder Woman, and so on.

As expected, these stories were the week’s fiery topic of discussion. Some loved the stories, others didn’t. I have my own opinions on the comic itself. However, that’s not what I want to talk about. Rather, I wish to discuss the fallout that came from one specific story. The Dark Knight Returns Batman meets Old Man Logan.

The story written and drawn by Frank Miller saw the two older, alternative future versions of the characters pit against each other. The story itself isn’t anything too crazy, a fun short four page story filled with Miller’s trademark edge. The story itself wasn’t what got the people talking, it was the art.

It’s hard to explain Miller’s art to someone who has never seen it before. It’s gritty, boxy, dense, and dark. When compared to other comic artists his artstyle is definitely unique. Personally, I think there’s a certain charm to it. Sure, it’s not the prettiest thing to look at but it fits the vibe of his stories. With that being said, it appears my opinion is in the minority.

Social media was full of countless posts complaining about Miller’s style, calling it ugly and unprofessional. Now, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, I’m not complaining about that. However, I am complaining about the aftermath that came from it.

Miller wasn’t the only artist who was the subject of conversation. Tim Sale, Frank Quitely, Scottie Young, and others all had their work heavily judged over the week, facing much of the same criticism. It’s of course not all the same comments, for example I saw someone say they should redraw Sale’s “Batman: The Long Halloween” with a new artist.

What I find most interesting is that these artists tend to be pretty uncontroversial. They live relatively quiet lives for the most part, really only being talked about whenever they release a new project. In all of my time of being a comic fan, this is the most I’ve seen these individuals discussed.

Once again, I don’t want to call anyone’s opinions flat out wrong. Everyone is of course entitled to their own opinion. However, I will point out the pattern I’ve noticed with their choices of comic artists, and why I believe they have said opinions.

First off, they all have heavily stylized art styles, they don’t look like what we would consider “traditional” comic art. Instead of having the ultra-realistic human anatomy of other artists, they tend to go more unnatural looking poses. Their work also tends to be filled with bright colors and thick shadows, once again moving away from the somewhat more realistic work of others.

Second, most of their work can be seen in older comics. While they still get work today, most of their big projects are from the early 2000s and late 90s. Comic writing and art has changed a lot over the decades. Modern readers may not be used to older books, in the same way that most people aren’t used to watching older movies.

Now, don’t get me wrong, a lot of older comics are not easy to read. I have read plenty of classic Jack Kirby books and it honestly took me a little bit to get used to how he writes dialogue. You have to keep in mind the time period in which they came out, you can’t compare them to more modern comics. Treat it as its own thing.

I’m making a lot of assumptions in this article. “Maybe they don’t like the way their art is stylized, or maybe they just aren’t used to reading older comics.” I’m trying to understand why so many people don’t appreciate such important figures. Honestly, I’m not even that big of a fan of many of these artists, however I still understand their impact.

I feel like we have undergone a change as of recently. It seems like we don’t properly appreciate figures of our past, especially in art. We choose to ignore them and call them “overhyped.” This isn’t okay. If you are a fan of an artist medium, you have to understand why it’s the way it is today.

For example, Frank Miller is the reason we have darker, more adult comics. It’s because of his work on “Daredevil: Born Again” that comics aren’t just made for kids. Now, do I think that he’s the only person that could’ve done so? Absolutely not. However, he’s the one we got. We cannot skip over his, or any other artist’s impact. For good or for worse.