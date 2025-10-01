A review of “IDOLS” by YUNGBLUD

We are back for another album review! I am so excited to share my thoughts for the album this week. This artist has been on my TikTok for you page every single day and I have been wanting to listen to this album in full for the longest time and now is the perfect opportunity. This week I will be reviewing “Idols” by YUNGBLUD. This is a genre I don’t listen to at all but I am absolutely obsessed with one of the tracks on this album and can’t wait to listen to the full record. Without further ado, this is my track-by-track review of “Idols”.

“Hello Heaven, Hello”: 7/10

First thing I noticed and called out… this song is 10 minutes long which I think is kind of neat for an album opener. It’s a good introduction for what you’re about to hear for the rest of the album. The first two minutes of the song I wasn’t a fan but after the little break where it was just guitar, I started to vibe with it a little more. It feels like three songs in one which is actually so neat since I haven’t heard a track like that, and it makes sense why it is a ten-minute track. I get different vibes from each part, and my favorite is the second and third section. It is very different from what I’m used to but not a bad song at all. I am a sucker for a good guitar solo, and this song gave me amazing ones. Overall, solid opening track.

2 . “ Idol’s Pt 1”: 9/10

Love a good title track! Right from the start, I noticed that the last part of the opening track flowed very well into this one. The strings in the beginning and throughout the song are so beautiful. The melody and the story of the track is actually so beautiful, and I can definitely see myself repeating this one often. I also noticed that this one gives me a little bit of a 2000s Britpop sound, and this one is definitely a favorite.

“Lovesick Lullaby”: 7/10

I am starting to realize that this album is one that transitions perfectly after every song…so far. Even though this song is a bit of a different vibe than the last one it still fits and meshes together. This one I’ve heard a lot on TikTok, and I find it very catchy. I love the flow of the verses and the way he sings them if that makes sense. I don’t think it will be a song I repeat often but a solid track.

“Zombie”: 10/10

This was the song that made me want to listen to the album in its entirety. This one is such a beautiful song. It does not have a seamless transition from the last song, but it still fits the vibe of the album. I am actually so obsessed with this song and even the music video is beautiful. The story of the song is so beautiful and makes me tear up every listen. Hearing this song live, specifically the bridge, would actually heal me and the incorporation of the strings give me goosebumps. There is so much love I have for this song, and it is one of my favorite songs released this year.

“The Greatest Parade”: 5/10

Another one without a seamless transition but still fits the same vibe as the previous one. This one is not my vibe. It’s not a bad song whatsoever but one that I won’t be repeating. The bridge is probably my favorite part of the song, and I really like the vocals on this one. It is a good song, just not one I connect or vibe with that much.

“Change”: 9/10

This one had somewhat of a seamless transition? Not as seamless as the first 3 tracks but it was kinda seamless. This one has a ballad feel to it which I love and once again the strings are gorgeous. This one is definitely one of my favorites lyrically and the pre-chorus is definitely my favorite part. I can definitely see myself adding this one to a playlist and repeating constantly. The guitar solo and the strings closing the song brought the song together and is another favorite part of mine.

“Monday Murder”: 3/10

Not my vibe. I don’t have much to say about this one. I love the melody and of course the guitar in this one though. Not many thoughts on this one, just not a song I see myself listening to often.

“Ghosts”: 8/10

We seem to have stopped with the seamless transition, but the overall vibe of the album is still the same. Lyrically another great song and another favorite and vocally another good one. The pre-chorus is my favorite part, and I love the buildup in the chorus. I thought I was getting another slow kind of ballad, but it is another regular fast song. The piano in the beginning and throughout the song is gorgeous and a highlight. I am obsessed with the ending just being instrumental and once again, the strings…chef’s kiss. I can definitely see myself adding this one into a playlist and repeating it constantly.

“Fire”: 6/10

This one I found interesting! Not in a bad way, I just cannot pinpoint if I like this one or not. It is a good song, but I am just not sure how I feel about it. This one is definitely shorter, and it gave me interlude vibes kind of. Not a bad song, but I definitely need a few more listens

10: “War”: 9/10

I love this song! Probably a favorite after “Zombie”. I love the melody, and this one definitely gave me 2000s romance movie vibes. I love the instrumentation of this song and like always, the strings are gorgeous. Lyrically another favorite and vocally as well and it is definitely a song that is being added to my “On Repeat” playlist.

11: “Idols Pt II”: 9/10

Title track part two and once again gives me interlude vibes. It is a different vibe from part one as this one is more of a ballad, I really wish this one was longer because it is just so pretty. Top 3 for the album 100%. Overall, such a beautiful song.

12: “Supermoon”: 10/10

We end with a very seamless transition, and this one is almost a continuation of “Idols Pt II”. I’ve been waiting for a track with a slower ballad feel and I got it! Lyrically another great song and I think this was an amazing closer. I am 100% adding this one to my playlist and it deserves the second 10/10 for this album

Overall, very solid album and I give it a 8/10. In a time where artists are releasing albums with tracks that all sound like singles, I can appreciate Dom and this album so much because it is truly a body of work. It’s one of the best albums I’ve listened to that was released this year. The opening track was most definitely the perfect introduction and overview to what I was about to hear. The 3 parts of the song represented the album as a whole and I thought that was so neat. The album had the perfect mix of alternative, rock, and Britpop that blended together so well. Although it is a genre and style I don’t gravitate towards, I really enjoyed this album, and I cannot wait to dive into the rest of his discography.