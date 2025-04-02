AOC and Sanders offer promising change for Dems

As the political scene continues to divide the public, a common agreement has been reached when it comes to the concern over the Democratic Party.

Ever since Trump has been taking office, several people have voiced their concern of what the Democrats are doing and could be doing while it seemingly feels that Trump can simply sign executive order after the next.

This concern has only heightened ever since the GOP six-month spending bill decision going through with the assistance of at least eight Democrats.

Many people have lost confidence in the Democratic Party to fight against Trump’s authoritarian administration. The question has been raised, “Who is really there for us?”

The answer is AOC and Bernie Sanders.

From March 20-22, Bernie Sanders I-VT and Alexandria D-NY Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), traveled together across the Midwest in what is called the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

In this tour, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are calling out the Republican Party, specifically the Trump administration. What Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have focused on is attacking not only the Trump administration, but what they represent: coddling themselves and the 1% that backs them up.

The attendance throughout this tour has been extraordinary with their rally in Denver on Friday, March 21 having over 34,000 attendees. Primarily, AOC and Sanders have been connecting to the working-class audience. Sanders stated during this tour that every American should be guaranteed a decent standard of living.

“It’s not just oligarchy that we’re gonna fight. It’s not just authoritarianism that we’re gonna fight,” Sanders said. “We will not accept a society today in which we have massive income and wealth inequalities where the very rich have never done better and working families are struggling to put food on the table.”

Not only are AOC and Sanders going after the Trump administration, but they are also targeting Democrats who are complacent under Trump’s rule, such as the Democrats that voted along with the GOP spending bill.

AOC, who has been at the frontlines for the demand of change within the Democratic Party, emphasized heavily on the concern people have over the Democratic Party.

From her social media posts criticizing the lack of effort from her fellow Democrats to the powerful words shared throughout the Fighting Oligarchy tour, AOC has since become a recent favorite for a Democratic candidate spot in the 2028 presidential election.

“If you are willing to fight for someone you don’t know, you are welcome here,” Ocasio-Cortez stated.

This tour and what Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez stand for is crucial. Their stance against Trump as well as complacent Democrats amplify the frustrations a lot of Americans share. What this tour concludes is that AOC and Sanders have the exact formula for what a solid campaign run can be.

What is left now is if the Democrats will allow themselves to change for a progressive audience that represents AOC’s and Sanders’s position or if they will continue to sit still and let the Trump administration continue to dismantle and sign executive orders, allowing the working class to take hit after hit.