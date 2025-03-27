Student concerns about Wilkes technology issues

Dear Wilkes Administrators,

On the week of March 10, 2025, Wilkes University’s GIS drive experienced a failure, leading to the cancellation of courses reliant on its content. This disruption also impeded progress on both research and course-related projects, with the most significant impact being on departmental senior projects. At that time, the status regarding the restoration of access to the drive was unclear, and we, the students, had no option but to wait for updates.

On March 13, 2025, we were informed that the GIS drive had been lost. Among the files lost were historical and ongoing senior project materials, faculty coursework and research, as well as administrative and managerial files related to the Biology and Earth Systems Science (BESS) department. A substantial portion of this data cannot be replicated within a reasonable timeframe. For faculty, this loss represents a significant setback to their professional careers, as they face the loss of time, effort, and financial resources invested in not only their own academic pursuits, but also their commitment to educating, mentoring, and guiding students toward success. For students, this poses a considerable challenge to our education and professional development, leaving many without products supported by faculty and external grants. Numerous questions remain unresolved concerning senior projects, presentations, conferences, and ultimately, if and how this will affect our ability to graduate on time. With uncertainty regarding affected courses, we are left wondering if we will continue to get the courses we need in an affordable fashion in a way that maintains the integrity of the degree(s) we came here for.

While some information has come to light, we, the students, have not received any form of official correspondence pertaining to the GIS drive failure from administrative staff responsible for responding to this issue. This is of high concern, and makes us question Wilkes University’s commitment to transparency with the student body.

The technological needs of students and faculty at Wilkes University have been underprioritized. Students across campus experience internet connectivity issues, slowout-of-date computers that do not meet their needs, expiration of software licenses required for course content, and more. For a time in which “up to date” technology is a necessity for student success, it is crucial for funds to be appropriately allocated towards the technological needs of students, faculty, and staff, and for their concerns to be heard.

We fully recognize and acknowledge the extensive tasks of managing internet and technological services of this institution, and express gratitude towards the staff and the efforts made to meet the needs of the students, however a failure such as this, in addition to the widespread failure of LIVE and technology earlier this semester raises the question as to if proper resources and manpower is provided to the IT department in order to facilitate the needs of the University.

We, the students, are disheartened by the loss of the GIS drive, and are highly dissatisfied with the current state of technology at Wilkes. We hope that our concerns are heard, and hope to gain greater confidence in Wilkes’ commitment to transparency regarding not only technological issues, but all issues that directly impact the student body.

Sincerely,

Students of the Biology and Earth Systems Science Department and Other Concerned Students

Note: The students who wrote this letter believe in the importance of facilitating discussion between Wilkes Administration and Students, and requested a meeting to discuss the concerns of students prior to March 31th, 2025.