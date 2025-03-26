Our Voice: Dunkin’ has better value; Starbucks better options

When it comes to coffee, there are two types of people: Dunkin’ lovers and Starbucks fans. The distinction between the two, however, all depends on certain factors.

When choosing between Dunkin’ or Starbucks, there are factors like price and menu choices that are involved. There is quite a difference in price. You can get a small drink and a breakfast sandwich at Dunkin’ for $8. They are also very cost effective with their $6 meal deals.

While on the other hand, Starbucks is a bit different. To get a small drink and a breakfast sandwich it can cost you about $6-12 depending on what drink and sandwich you get.

Starbucks offers five size drinks: short, tall, grande, venti and their largest size, a trenta. On the other hand, Dunkin offers four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra large. While they have similar sizes, you can get a larger drink at Dunkin’ for the same price or cheaper than a smaller drink at Starbucks.

Another factor in choosing Dunkin’ or Starbuck is the menu options. Both having seasonal options, like in the fall time with both of the chains serving pumpkin spice lattes. Some people prefer Dunkin’s PSL or Starbucks’ PSL. Many prefer Starbucks PSL due to the sweetness, while Dunkin’s is a little more bitter.

In terms of menu, Starbucks tends to release more seasonal drink flavors more often than Dunkin’ does. Dunkin does offer your typical fall, winter, spring and summer menus, but Starbucks menu offers a bit more during said season, which provides customers more options.

Their food menus are also very different. Starbucks offers less food options than Dunkin’, which can turn people to go to Dunkin’ for more options to eat.

Both chains offer rewards programs on their apps, but Dunkin’ offers more points to get free drinks or food. For Dunkin’, you can earn 10 points for every dollar you spend. With their reward program, if you visit 12 times in a calendar month, you earn a boosted status and earn 12 points for every dollar you spend for three months. With Dunkin’s reward program, you can start redeeming your rewards at 150 points with munchkins or hashbrowns, 250 for a donut, 400 for an iced or hot tea, 500 for a free coffee, 600 for larger breakfast items like bagels or a wake up wrap, 700 for non-coffee drinks, 800 for a breakfast sandwich and 900 for an iced or hot espresso and frozen drinks.

For the Starbucks reward program, you earn one “star” for every one dollar spent. Once you reach 25 stars, you can customize your drink for free. With 100 stars you can get a hot coffee, tea or iced coffee or tea, or a bakery item like a cake pop or cookie. For 200 stars you can get a drink like a latte or frappe or a hot breakfast item like a sandwich; 300 stars can get you a packaged food item like a salad or a sandwich; 400 can get you a merchandise item like a cup that’s up to $20. For rewards programs overall, Dunkin’ may be better since you’ll be able to earn points faster since the amount of points you earn is larger.

Overall, there will likely never be a solid winner to this debate. There are many reasons why people would choose Dunkin’ over Starbucks and vice versa. Each chain provides customers with different things and people are going to choose the one that fits their needs and taste.