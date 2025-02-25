“The Monkey” (2025) film review

The latest cinematic horror entry, “The Monkey” directed by Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) and produced by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring) is a grimly funny and terrifying experience that can only be heightened by the experience of the big screen.

The movie is based on a short story by horror novelist Stephen King in his short story collection, “Skeleton Crew.”

The story is about twin brothers, Hal and Bill who receive their father’s toy monkey as a family heirloom. As the brothers soon find out, the monkey is much more than it seems. As the instructions say, they turn the key and see what happens.

This movie is, for lack of better words, insane. From the trailers alone, NEON studios lets their viewers know that this movie is not for the faint of heart and this movie delivers on that promise.

There are several gory death scenes and some that happen in a snap of a finger and some that drag out to get that gross factor to leave a mark on its audience.

Without trying to spoil anything, this film has a twist that changes the course of the entire film, and I believe that Perkins’s directing and writing will be the hit or miss factor for a lot of audiences.

Stephen King is synonymous with his iconic horror works and probably the most-well known horror novelist in our lifetime. Of course, several of his works have been adapted throughout many decades and have seen their own highs and lows between critics and audiences.

Where does this leave “The Monkey?” Well, only time will tell. However, like many horror movies it’s safe to say that this film will more than likely garner its own cult following of fans meanwhile others may not like it as much.

To me, I think “The Monkey” has definitely earned its spot in the pantheon of Stephen King adaptations. It’s certainly one of his wilder stories unlike his more subdued and more popular stories such as “Misery” and “Stand by Me”.

I think comparing this film to his other adaptations is a little unfair. Obviously, because this film stands alone as its own story. However, if there is a need for comparison, I suppose it can be compared to stories like “IT” and “Creepshow,” which go along with King’s more eccentric work.

“The Monkey” is a fun time at the movies, and if you’re a Stephen King fan or like crazy horror movies that don’t take themselves too seriously, then I highly recommend checking this one out.