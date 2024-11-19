“The Penguin” review: How it sets the bar for villain-led media

HBO’s limited series, “The Penguin” aired its final episode on Nov. 10 and it is one of the best shows, if not the best show to debut this year. As a massive Batman fan and a fan of the latest Batman film, “The Batman” by Matt Reeves, I was ecstatic to see this universe grow with the addition of “The Penguin.”

I was not let down in the slightest, despite having some of my expectations shaken by the show taking a bold creative liberty that being the Penguin’s name going from the traditional Oswald Cobblepot to Oswald Cobb, which is an unnecessary change.

The showrunners stated that they made this change because of their desire of making this show feeling more “realistic” which feels like a strange approach since they are adapting a character from a comic book series, which is very far from realistic.

However, despite this change, the show exceeded my expectations. First off, Colin Farrell is the perfect Penguin, hands down. His demeanor and expressions both verbally and physically sets himself apart from other portrayals of the character. He comes off as both comedic but also very intimidating when he needs to be. I also love how petty and impulsive he is. This not only feels right for the Penguin as a character but it more importantly highlights that he is a villain in all shapes and forms.

Christin Milioti is also amazing as Sofia Falcone/Gigante. She separates herself from the comic book version of Sofia in a way where I believe she surpasses the source material. Sofia in the comics, while interesting in being an intimidating figure, doesn’t have a lot of nuance to her outside of the fact that she is a brutish character out to make sure her father stays in power. In the show, she is seeking vengeance and to make her own power.

In many ways, I found myself rooting for her by the end of the show because of the way Milioti presents Sofia in such an emotional and strong way. Rhenzy Feliz as Oswald’s partner-in-crime, Victor is also one of the best parts of the show. He’s the beacon of light that this grim show needs from how the show presents Victor in this vulnerable manner to the point that he sees Oswald as his surrogate father figure.

The way the show is shot feels cinematic with the variety of colors and wide shots of Gotham City. I love the worldbuilding this show gives us from exploring the more harsh sides of the city as well as exploring Arkham Asylum and the tortuous patients as well as doctors that reside there.

The best part of this show is the writing. From character work to the show’s multiple themes of class struggle, revenge and power. This show kept my jaw to the floor with each shocking event that occurred and kept me guessing about what Oswald and Sofia had up each other’s sleeve.

By the end of the series, the audience is no longer rooting for Oswald at all. Many fans online have spoken and said they cannot wait to see Batman put Oswald to justice in order for him to answer for the crimes he’s done and how certain actions struck the audience emotionally.

Most villain-led stories nowadays present its villainous protagonist in a sympathetic way or try to portray them as some sort of anti-hero such as the “Venom” films or “Joker.” However, “The Penguin” reminds the audience that villain-led stories can have protagonists that live up to their notoriety and this series does just that.

The “Batman Part II” is set to release in 2026 where many fans, myself included, cannot wait to see what is in store for both Oswald Cobb(lepot) and the rest of this Batman-centered cinematic universe.