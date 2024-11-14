A review of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake 2”

Lil Uzi Vert recently released the sequel to their most anticipated album to date, “Eternal Atake.”



This came over months of speaking upon their career and where they wanted to go with it. They teetered between retiring with a specific album, with “LUV is Rage 3,” only to begin releasing another album, this being “Barter 16,” eventually scrapping this album, and out of nowhere dropping the cover art alongside a trailer for their newest album, “Eternal Atake 2.” As a follow up to “Eternal Atake,” Uzi had huge shoes to fill with the sequel.

With that being said, I feel as if Uzi indeed did not fill these shoes. It’d be like if they had to fit in a size 10 but had size 5 feet. This album was a complete mockery to their career in my opinion. I got done listening to the album for the first time and genuinely said “Uzi is washed.”

The entire album seemed to be repetitive to me, with not a lot changing. There were a few standout songs, but that’s about it. My favorites from the record are “Light Year,” “Meteor Man,” and “Space High.” Just about every other song isn’t even worth commenting on.

“Light Year” is easily my favorite song as it showcases rapping over an enjoyable beat that actually seems like it’d fit on a sequel to “Eternal Atake.” “Meteor Man” shows off a deep-voiced Uzi that I thoroughly enjoy. We only got this a few times before and each time I’ve loved hearing it. It shows that Uzi is somewhat versatile with their vocal range. Lastly, I don’t even think “Space High” is objectively good, but it’s more of my guilty pleasure. With this being said, the fact that the top three songs from the album have a song that isn’t even good says a lot.

The only feature here is Big Time Rush, and while I was actually expecting something decent out of them, all they offered to the table was a 5-second intro. I truly wish that the project had more features as it would help majorly with the repetitive issue I talked about previously. Sometimes, records really do need features to make them better. If you either have too many, or far too less, then the album is bound to suffer in one way or another. At the end of the day, the only feature the album had fell flat on its face. That alone should speak for itself.

As for the production, there’s not a lot to be said about it. You get a few tracks that sound space-like, just like the original “Eternal Atake.” For every other track, you get the average trap beat that you’d expect nowadays out of some low-effort artist. Some of my favorite tracks in this department are the same as the songs I talked about previously.

“Light Year” has a beat that actually fits in with the theme of spacey-sounding instrumentals. With the massive amounts of synths being used in the background of the track, it sounds just like you’re aboard a spaceship. “Meteor Man” fits this theme as well. It has the same usage of synths, which actually shows the repetition issue that the album has all over it. Nonetheless, I still enjoy the track for what it offers sound-wise. Besides these two tracks, none of the production really rubs me the right way. “Eternal Atake” sounded futuristic while this album fails miserably at that.

I’m not done hating just yet. As for the replayability of the album, it’s nonexistent. I finished my first listen and refused to go through the entire record again. The most I do is relisten to a few of the better tracks that I spoke upon before. The album is 43 minutes, which is on the shorter side, but with the repetitive nature of the project, this seems much longer than it is. Across the 43 minutes, you get to hear 16 different tracks that aren’t all that different when giving it a listen in order. All in all, the album suffers from a lot of things, its lack of replayability being a huge one.

Overall, if you couldn’t guess, I despise just about everything about “Eternal Atake 2.” I truly gave it a shot, but it’s just not good whatsoever. Even before the record was released, I remembered myself talking about how I enjoy just about every Uzi song, finding it difficult to pick out tracks I genuinely dislike.

After all is said and done, I give “Eternal Atake 2” a 1 out of 10 for its lackluster performances from Uzi, its lack of features, the boring, uninspired production and nonexistent replayability.