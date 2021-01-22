President Biden and the future of American politics

Editor’s Note: Have an opposing viewpoint? Share your story with The Beacon. Email Kirsten Peters at [email protected] to submit opinion articles.

The inauguration on Wednesday marked the formal culmination of the presidential transition for Joe Biden, who became president-elect after defeating Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020.

Biden becomes the first president from Delaware, the second Catholic after John F. Kennedy and the fifteenth former vice president to serve as president. Kamala Harris became the first woman, first African American and first Asian American vice president.

Regardless of where you may fall on the political spectrum, this was a very historic day for the United States. The day was filled with much celebration and unity between government officials at the federal level, as former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as departing Vice President Mike Pence all attended the sacred American tradition that solidifies our next commander-in-chief.

On his first day in office, Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions, some of which reverse decisions made by his predecessor. Several executive actions will change the nation’s response to COVID-19 while trying to ease some of the financial strain on Americans that resulted from the pandemic.

Other executive actions directly target and aim to undo Trump’s actions on the environment, immigration, the U.S. census and regulatory changes. The president signed three executive orders in the presence of reporters. These included implementing a mask mandate on federal property, increasing support for underserved communities and rejoining the Paris climate accord (which the U.S. withdrew from under Trump’s order in 2017). It is safe to say that Biden is taking the position of commander-in-chief more seriously than Trump.

The Democratic Party is shifting to a much more liberal platform at a quick rate. We are witnessing media attention gravitating towards democratic socialist politicians, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator/former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, both of whom have called for government-funded universal health care for all and legislating a green new-deal that will address climate change along with economic inequality.

As evident by Biden’s victories in the democratic parties, the majority of party supporters are not quite ready for the liberal platform that supports democratic socialism; however, the Biden administration can change that.

Both millennials and Gen-Z are very excited about the proposed liberal legislation by these democratic socialist politicians. Moderates could see more of a shift towards candidates on their side of the political spectrum if Biden governs efficiently with comparability towards those politicians. It is most likely to assume that future democrats will be closer to Ocasio-Cortez policy-wise rather than Biden, who many would consider being more of a centrist democrat.

In the midst of all the excitement going on during the inauguration ceremonies, many are aware that Trump, now the former president, did not attend. Many would say that is for the best after Trump called for mass election fraud during the majority of the transitional period and received a second impeachment from the House of Representatives on Jan. 13, just a week before Biden’s inauguration.

It was fitting that Trump would end with a presidential mob attacking the seat of democracy while his party’s representatives went to war with one another. Trump’s political career began as an attack on the GOP establishment and succeeded because many in the party agreed with his revulsion for its leaders.

At an election-eve rally for Georgia’s Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Trump got his biggest cheers when he went after other Republicans. From attacking the state’s governor Brian Kemp to attacking Pence or other Republicans who had rejected the former president, Trump and the Republican Party reaped what they had sown.

“This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” said Mitt Romney, the only Senate Republican to vote for Trump’s impeachment in February, as he evacuated the Capitol.

Throughout the four years that Trump saw in Oval Office, he lost Republicans, the House of Representatives, the Senate and the presidency. The majority of the U.S. government is now controlled by the Democratic Party.

Trump has talked in recent days with associates about forming a new political party, as according to people familiar with the matter, in an effort to exert continued influence after he leaves the White House. Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week, the people said. The former president said he would want to call the new party the “Patriot Party.”

Trump has feuded in recent weeks with several Republican leaders, including now Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has claimed that Trump deserves blame for provoking the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Starting a new political party may be the best-case scenario to ensure the future existence of unity in the Republican Party, which Trump has seemed to destroy in four years.