Library Dollhouse Miniature Masterpiece

The Eugene S. Farley library holds a piece of history within its walls. In 1977, Mrs. Mignonette Fisher’s dollhouse was placed on the first floor and has stayed there since.

Fisher traveled during the 1950s through 1970s showcasing her dollhouse all around the Wyoming Valley, including Wilkes University.

The dollhouse consists of miniatures of several historical eras, including a colonial bedroom and gothic library, all the way up to early American kitchens and an antique store.

Even though the dollhouse has been on display for decades, the library recently digitized its contents. Online, students and staff can find the history behind each room as well as the inspiration and background on Fisher’s relationship with the university.

“Jessica [Van Orden] has done a phenomenal job with exploring these cultural movements and in weaving the narrative of why miniatures like these matter,” said Suzanna Calev, the archivist librarian at Wilkes.

Van Orden, a grad student, helped to put together the online archive, as well as to go through the history of Fisher through scrapbooks given to the university.

Recently, society’s interest in miniatures has grown. People on TikTok or Instagram can find “mini cooking” videos as well as books or small versions of everyday products.

“I think our enthusiasm for miniatures and creating pocket sized artwork is a trend that has grown over the years,” Calev said. “It really speaks to an enduring craft that involves a combination of research skills, attention to detail, patience and creativity; all skills that librarians try to inspire within our students.”

Calev also believes that hobbies are important for people to have, through work life and school, it can help to get to know yourself and your interests.

Although the dollhouse’s contents have been digitized, it can still be found on the first floor of the library. Students can scan a QR code that will bring them right to the website with all information and background.