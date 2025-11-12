Career Development Month kicks off with Alumni Networking Night

The Center for Career Development and Internships kicked off Career Development month with the Alumni Networking night.

Students were welcomed to number tables to meet and chat with alumni panel speakers prior to the Q&A event. Each alumni panel member works in the social sciences field.

The first panel member, Attorney Tara Giarratano, received her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from Wilkes. She’s the third in her family to attend the university.

She currently works in commercial litigation at Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn Law. During the Q&A session, Giarratano stated that she initially started as a civil rights attorney but stopped after it began to affect her home life.

“I couldn’t remember the first six months of my first child because of the workload,” Giarratano said.

This led to Giarratano switching to commercial litigation and stated that developing a closeness with clients is important to her.

“It’s all about the personal human aspect, having that closeness will help you solve their problems,” Giarratano said.

Two of the panel members work in family and children assistance programs: Jessica Ives and Diana Panek.

Jessica Ives is the CEO of the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Its physical office is located on 31 W. Market St. near Abide Coffeehouse. Even though the name insists the association only works for cases in Northeastern PA, Ives stated that their work covers 20 counties in Pennsylvania.

The services offered in the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania include guardianship, family finding, functional family therapy and much more.

Ives’ interest in mental health and social work began when she was in high school, but she was able to cultivate her work at her time in Wilkes and in grad school.

“I try to remember the ‘why’ I’m doing this job, I do as many things as I can to help the community,” Ives stated.

Diana Panek is a quality assurance program specialist and specializes in children, youth and family services. Specifically, she works in social services at the Luzerne County Children and Youth office.

During her panel, Panek emphasized the importance of internships and summer jobs as a gateway to getting into a desired career field.

“Summer jobs should be somewhere you’d want to work,” Panek stated.

Corey Moore works at Wilkes as an associate director of graduate programs. Moore initially wanted to go to college to pursue teaching but realized through Wilkes that social sciences suited his interests more.

“Sometimes, you have an idea of what your future holds but your interests can change. Take a chance of what fits you,” Moore said.

Moore added that the best part of the job is helping Wilkes students achieve their goals by accepting students into graduate programs.

“The ‘thank you’ I get at the end of each day lets me know that I picked the right field.”

Karlee Yuscavage was the final panel member and the youngest alumni guest on the panel. She graduated from Wilkes in 2024 with a psychology degree with a minor in business administration. However, she didn’t want to be a psychiatrist. Instead, she became a human resource generalist.

“HR is basically the psychology of the workplace because you have to answer the ‘why’ for incidents at the workplace,” Yuscavage said.

Follow the Wilkes Center for Career Development and Internships Instagram: @wilkesccdi or email [email protected] for more information on Career Development month activities.