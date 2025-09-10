University earns hunger-free campus designation

Over the summer, the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus Initiative recognized Wilkes University as a Hunger-Free Campus. With this designation, Wilkes’ Colonel’s Cupboard is able to apply for grants in order to gain extra funding for students in the community.

These grants are given through the Pennsylvania Department of Education. With these grants, Colonel’s Cupboard would be able to do regular restocks of supplies used on a weekly basis. As well as finding more efficient ways to get food in and out and keep track of supplies.

Last year, Colonel’s Cupboard was focused on finding what foods students liked, collecting as much data as possible to help students get the products they need. This year, the Cupboard is focused on efficiency. Staff are making sure products are counted and can still be given out at the student’s discretion.

Liz Ramos, a vista from Partners for Campus-Community Engagement says, “The efficiency part is a huge way for it to grow [as well as] being able to accept donations.” The Colonel’s Cupboard was taken over by Catie Becker, Director of Civic Engagement here at Wilkes. She, along with other staff has taken Colonel’s Closet, which was its former name, to what is now known as Colonel’s Cupboard. They provide not only students, but staff and faculty, with different food products in hopes of never letting them go hungry. Move For Hunger, a nonprofit organization focused on donating food to millions of people, states that, “Nearly 30% of students at four-year colleges reported food insecurity at some point during their college career.”

The Colonel’s Cupboard is confidential. Students can find The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form on Suitable. From there, they fill out the form and when they scan into the Cupboard, they have access to what they need. This is so the process remains anonymous.

“We want this to be a safe place for students,” said Becker. “We want them to feel comfortable coming in here. My job is to provide students with what they need.” Last year Colonel’s Cupboard served approximately 540 individuals throughout campus, which in years prior was a hundred less. Most students utilizing these services are part of the first-generation demographic of the school, as well as students accepting a federal Pell Grant.

As of right now, the Cupboard is entirely run by donations. This includes not only food donations, but also cash, checks, and gift cards. These are used at several different grocery stores to make sure the Cupboard is stocked to its potential for the campus community. Colonel’s Cupboard will be hosting a couple “Produce Pop-Ups” this semester on campus as well as different restocks. Students, faculty, and staff can find the dates on Instagram at ServeAtWilkes.

“I always tell students, if you are trying to decide between what is on sale and what is not on sale at the grocery store, then you should be here,” said Becker. “It is for anybody who is part of our community.”

The Cupboard is located at 236 S. River Street in the Center for Career Development and Internships. They also have an extension office in the Max Roth Center located at 215 S. Franklin Street.