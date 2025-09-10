Once-canceled performer gets chance to play

Low Cut Connie frontman, Adam Weiner, finally got to play Wilkes-Barre, after the band was canceled from playing at this summer’s Rockin’ the River.

The band was scheduled to play Rockin’ the River in July. However, Luzerne County officials canceled the band’s performance to keep the popular river event free from politics.

Saturday’s concert was organized by In This Together NEPA. In This Together NEPA is a non-profit nonpartisan organization that is focused on bringing together community. The concert featured a solo performance of the South Philadelphia native. Weiner is a pianist and songwriter who uses his talents to raise awareness of political issues happening in the country.

At the show’s kickoff, Weiner could be seen walking on stage with In This Together NEPA executive director, Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich. Hoffman-Mirilovich introduced Weiner as well as gave out a message to the audience, highlighting the mission of not only her organization but why the concert was being held in the first place.

“Tonight’s concert is about community where everyone is welcome,” Hoffman-Mirilovich said.

In addition to those words, she also brought up the significance of art and music in the current political state in which free expression is being scrutinized.

“It’s the artists who are the voices of the voiceless that bring us together,” Mirliovich emphasized.

One of Low Cut Connie’s latest tracks, “Livin’ in the USA” is a song that fights back against mass deportations and ICE.

Weiner’s solo show included several tracks that were reminiscent of Chuck Berry and Elvis-like rock n’roll sounds. As well as the original songs, Weiner also covered Tear for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and Prince’s “Controversy”.

During the show, Weiner continuously thanked In this Together NEPA for putting together the show and gave some information about his life that influenced where he is now. He talked about one of his first gigs when he was a piano player at a drag bar in which he gave the drag artform appraisal.

“It bothers me when people talk about drag like it’s a bad thing. Those people must’ve never been to a drag show in their life.” Weiner stated. He proceeded to sing an original song in which he dedicated to a friend he knew who was a drag queen.

The concert was abundant with patrons going back and forth from the center of the Public Square to see Weiner’s performance to the catering table provided by Abide Coffeehouse who helped make the concert free to the people in which part of the proceeds would go back to In this Together NEPA.

Despite the cancellation of their show in the summer, Weiner said that he has hopes of bringing the whole band into Luzerne County due to the positive reception of the show that evening.