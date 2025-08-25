Renovations continue at Dorothy Dickson Darte Center

Built 61 years ago in 1964, the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center is a staple of Wilkes University. Housing the performing arts programs, including dance, music and theatre, the Darte Center sees tons of visitors every year, from students to audiences.

To enhance the experience for all who enter the building, whether it be for classes or to see a production, renovations began this summer, to allow for wider audiences to comfortably enjoy the facility. A RACP grant is funding ADA accessible renovations to the structure. Construction began in May and is expected to finish in December. Most major renovations will be finished next month.

Joe Carlo is the site superintendent of the project. Costanzo Construction Services is the construction firm for the renovations. Carlo explained some of these renovations, which include handicap parking, an elevator going to the second floor lobby, sound and lighting upgrades and wheelchair accessible seating areas in the auditorium.

One of the major issues that was fixed was an accessible entrance into the Darte auditorium. Previously, those with wheelchairs or mobility aids would use a tunnel that led to the backstage area from the lower lobby to get into the theater itself. Now, an elevator is being installed that leads from the lower lobby to the second floor, right outside of the auditorium entrance.

Handicap parking is also being added. These parking spots will be to the right of the building and will be next to the entrance, also within close proximity of the new elevator.

The entrance to the academic side of the building have also been changed. Where previously there were steps, they have now been removed and the entrance is smooth sidewalk.

“I feel like the renovations were going to happen sooner or later,” said junior communication and media studies student Anthony Kehs. “The Darte has slowly gotten rid of its 80’s aesthetic, and I think it is nice to see it upgrade with the times.”

Kehs is also a theatre arts minor and is very involved in events at the Darte.

Along with the physical changes to the building, the lighting and sound systems in the Darte have also been improved.

Jon Liebetrau, head of the Theatre Department, explained the sound issues being fixed. He said that the orchestra pit was getting new sound upgrades, as often the orchestra was louder than the performers and caused audiences to have difficulties hearing what was being said onstage.

The sound booth is also being moved closer to the audience, giving more space, as well as improving sound, and a camera and projector are being installed on top of the booth.

In the upper lobby, there will be tvs connected to the camera and will show live footage of the performances in the upper lobby during the show. Now, if audience members need to leave during a production, they can see where the performance is at before reentering.

The majority of the renovations are estimated to be completed by mid-September, and the overall project should be finished around December. Liebetrau hinted at a possible ribbon cutting and official reopening in October.

“It is exciting for the program and in terms of increasing accessibility for the audience.” Liebetrau stated.

Overall, the theatre and performing arts program and those associated are excited for the renovations.

“Without these accessibility upgrades we are limiting who our shows can reach, so it is a win win all around” Kehs added.

Liebetreau invited audiences to this year’s season which includes “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” and “I Love You Because.”

“Come see a show in our new upgraded home,” he said.