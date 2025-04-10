Transgender Pride flag raised in Wilkes University ceremony

“Diversity is having a seat at the table, inclusion is having a voice, and belonging is having that voice be heard.”

This quote by author and illustrator Liz Fosslien was used by Wilkes English professor and GSA faculty advisor Helen Davis during the Transgender flag raising on Monday, April 1.

International Transgender Day of Visibility, known as simply Trans Day of Visibility, is recognized on March 31. The day of recognition was established in 2009 and is still acknowledged to this day.

This day recognizes the trans community in not only solidarity but also in recognition of those in that community.

Wilkes University celebrated Trans Day of Visibility by raising a trans flag at the flagpole in the greenway. The previous night, the GSA also hosted a ball in recognition of Trans Day of Visibility.

GSA President Morgan Steiner kicked off the breezy morning meetup with words that acknowledged the hard times and tribulations that the trans community has gone through and are continuing to go through. She also took the time to recognize the school’s protection for those in the trans community.

“Our trans people are just here to be treated equally and loved like everyone else,” Steiner said.

Then, the Wilkes Title IX coordinator Elizabeth Leo took the podium and added her words of solidarity to the trans community. Leo held a meeting about Title IX changes being placed on campus earlier this year. What she said then still holds now: that trans students will be protected and not scrutinized.

“These are anxious times for those in the LGBTQ+ and trans community,” Leo said. “We are going to double down on our commitments for those who are marginalized.”

After some brief words from Dr. Helen Davis, she opened the podium to students who were willing to go up and share a personal story about their experiences. Aster Rowland, a junior student, took the microphone first.

Rowland opened up on a personal story during Thanksgiving break involving an unaccepting family member while also thanking her close family for not sharing that particular family member’s close-minded attitude toward sexuality.

After Rowland, Ozzie Priebe, a political science major, came to the podium and shared facts with the audience. Facts about schools firing teachers for spreading awareness and posters that opened up love and equality towards their students.

“To be an ally is to speak up for those that can’t,” Priebe said.

The last speaker before the pink, white and blue flag soared in the sky was a graduate student Assétou Xango, who shared a brief spoken word poem about identity and a need for progressive change around the world.

Dr. Davis concluded the podium section with final words including information about resources for those in the LGBTQIA+ community who are seeking help on campus as well as additional advocacy for the trans community.

To conclude the ceremony, Rowland and Priebe wheeled the flag high in the sky with thunderous applause.