Wilkes University GSA Symposium addresses LGBTQIA+ issues and provides community support

Leah Smith GSA President Morgan Steiner and GSA Adviser Dr. Helen Davis present at the symposium.

In the midst of paranoia and political turmoil, the Wilkes University Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) has taken the time to address political issues regarding the LGBTQIA+ community and what services are available for those who live in Pennsylvania.

The GSA Symposium took place on Saturday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. in the JPAC. This event was a registered event organized by the campus’s GSA as well as funded by the Rainbow Alliance, also one of the speaking organizations at the event.

The event began with an introduction by the GSA’s faculty adviser and English professor, Dr. Helen Davis. She opened the symposium with some words about concerns of the political climate but also assurance that those who are nervous or feel under attack by the current administration.

“This event is for people who need support and want to learn more about the support in our state and community,” Davis said.

The first workshop was led by the GSA President, Morgan Steiner. Her presentation was about how to start a GSA and why it is important to hold safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals. Steiner discussed ideas such as social media advertising to “pitch parties” as ways to get your organization started.

Following Steiner was the second workshop hosted by Angelia Petrillo. Petrillo is a member of the Board of Directors at the Rainbow Alliance. She is also a queer artist, organizer and educator. Petrillo’s presentation was on amplifying LGBTQIA+ art in the community.

“It is so far and few between that we have queer artists feeling safe to go out and put their art on display without fear of rejection,” Petrillo said.

Petrillo emphasized the importance of LGBTQIA+ art in the community because not only does it teach lessons about the community but creates a safe space for artists within the community as well as observers who wish to feel seen.

The third workshop was an option between Fawn Contreras and her talk on the freedom of reading banned/challenged books or Corrine Goodwin’s presentation on legal name changes on documents such as a driver’s license and social security card.

Fawn Contreras is a volunteer at Queer NEPA, a librarian and head of Youth services at the Valley Community Library. Her workshop explained the differences between what a banned book is and what a challenged book is. A challenged book is an attempt at banning a certain book which then restricts access to that book. A banned book means that it has gone away from wherever that book is banned.

In her presentation Contreras mentioned that 7 out of 10 most challenged books in 2024 have LGBTQIA+ themes.

With the threat of the proposed cut of the Department of Education, Contreras touched on the subject saying how it would affect libraries.

“It would be a massive cut since funding is already scarce for libraries across the country,” Contreras said.

Gallery • 4 Photos Leah Smith Drag Queen Trixy Valentine hosts a drag trivia.

After the three workshops, a panel on LGBTQIA+ rights in Pennsylvania was held with Corrine Goodwin, Jason Landau Goodwin, and Alec from the T.A.K.E. (Transgender Advocates Knowledgeable Empowering) organization.

Corrine Goodwin is the executive director of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project. They are a nonprofit organization that operates in 33 Pennsylvania counties. Services offered include legal name changes, support services, education and financial assistance.

John Landau Goodwin is the board chair for the Pennsylvania Youth Congress. Goodwin is an attorney that is combating various anti-LGBTQIA+ bills that have reached the desks of Pennsylvania law.

Alec, who was a stand-in for the initial speaker on behalf of the T.A.K.E. organization, Daye Pope, is a member of T.A.K.E. who also spoke about the recent concerns over gender identity on passports and how T.A.K.E. offers support services for those in need.

These organizations and more such as the Rainbow Alliance, Queer NEPA, Action Together/In This Together, Caring Communities, MX Kelley Queer Education LLC, NEPA Stands Up, Planned Parenthood and H&L Psychological Services all attended the event in order to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community and spread awareness about their services for those who need it during these times.

At the end of the event, local drag queen and frequent entertainer for the GSA Trixy Valentine hosted an LGBTQIA+ history trivia game with prizes for the first, second and third place winners. Categories included pop culture knowledge, AIDS epidemic history and more. The event ended with a brief lip sync performance with a thunderous applause.

Trixy Valentine will be returning to Wilkes on April 11 for the Wilkes University Drag Show. Valentine and other performers will be attending and the event is also open for student performers.

More information will be announced and any questions about GSA can be forwarded to Helen Davis via email at [email protected].

