Wilkes names new members for Board of Trustees

On Feb. 21, Wilkes University introduced their newest members of the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees observes the school’s operations, such as the quality of academic programs and monetary affairs.

These four new members are Susan Davis, Heather McCray, Joanne Schoonover and J. Bruce Weinstock.

Susan Davis graduated from Wilkes University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in healthcare administration. Davis is the senior vice president of asset management at Cascade Capital Group, a private healthcare management and healthcare real estate investment company. She is also the primary asset liaison to the owners of SWV Management Company, the properties they own as well as others owned by Cascade.

She has been a mentor to nursing and business students at Wilkes since 2011. She also has taught a Personal and Professional Development 101 course. Davis joined the board of Trustees and currently serves the Marketing, Communications, Branding and Engagement Committee.

Heather McCray began her law career in Wilkes-Barre as a law clerk on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals for Judge Max Rosenn. She continued practicing law in New York City and retired from Davis Polk.

Since retiring, she has helped in launching prominent and community-focused cultural and civic organizations such as the NYCIFF, the country’s children’s film festival, and started the university’s Judge Max Rosenn Lecture series.

McCray received her bachelor’s from Cornell, a J.D. from the University of Michigan and her LL.M. at NYU.

Joanne Schoonover graduated from Wilkes in 1972 receiving a bachelor’s degree in biology. She became an educator and continued teaching for 15 years. She retired as the Vice President of Defense Acquisition University.

She has also served 26 years in the United States Air Force. She began as a flightline aircraft maintenance officer but went for the stars and began running major space programs such as Inertial Upper Stage and the NAVSTAR Global Positioning Program. Schoonover has a master’s in systems management from the University of Southern California and was a fellow at Harvard.

Bruce Weinstock graduated from Wilkes in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance.

Weinstock works within the public education market and assists those in the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) to find solutions to their retirement funds and savings. Weinstock also is a representative of GWN Securities, Inc. an independent registered broker-dealer. He is a Kingston, Pa. local and volunteers in his community and serves on several local boards of directors for nonprofits.