Manuscript Society holds annual Valentine’s Day reading

On Feb. 13, Wilkes’ Manuscript Society hosted its annual Valentine’s Day reading in Kirby Hall.

The Manuscript Society of Wilkes University has been publishing its creative written and visual art magazine, Manuscript, continuously since 1947. The magazine publishes a new edition every year, usually around the end of the spring semester.

Much like previous years, the event was a little more than just a Valentine’s Day reading. Speakers were able to not only read love poems/text but also “Anti-Valentine’s Day” works, inviting speakers to tell tales of love and/or heartbreak.

Those attending didn’t need to read anything if they didn’t want to. All were welcome to just sit and listen.

The Manuscript-led event was open to both Wilkes students and English alumni, which were both in attendance. The attending audience was rather small, but these types of events tend to work better with smaller groups.

Even though these events are labeled as poetry readings, speakers are able to read whatever type of writing they like.

For example, during the Halloween reading last semester, three students put on a reenactment of Poe’s “The Raven.” This time around, a participant even sang a cover of an Adele song.

To those interested in writing or publishing, the Manuscript is accepting submissions for the next issue until mid-April.

The next issue is themed around fae and folklore. Think enchanted forest. Individuals may submit essays, poetry, photography, drawings, paintings and digital art.