Democrats and Honors students volunteer at Ruth’s Place

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Wilkes University College Democrats club members and Honors students volunteered to cook and serve breakfast at Ruth’s Place shelter for women.

The members and students gathered ingredients and prepared breakfast around 9:30 am and provided residents with pancakes, eggs and bacon.

This volunteering opportunity allowed students to hone their cooking and kitchen etiquette skills as well as a chance to interact with residents who appreciated seeing Wilkes students at the shelter providing for them.

Ariaya Brown, an environmental science major and member of the Democrats club, said that she was more than happy to help with the morning’s preparations.

“It’s always good to help people out and it makes me feel good to help others,” Brown said. “People really need that nowadays.”

The shelter is provided by the Pennsylvania branch of Volunteers of America and opened its doors in 2003. Ruth’s Place is a 24/7 shelter for homeless women that provides not only a place to sleep but also to shape opportunities and life skills.

The residents of Ruth’s Place have access to the Internet, laundry and other amenities to aid them in their journey of finding jobs and a home for themselves.

Dawn is a resident who has stayed at Ruth’s Place during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the shelter helps her with everything she needs.

“I’m having a very good experience and appreciate all of the help from today,” Dawn said.

She added that from living in the shelter, she has had success in landing a job interview at Burlington Coat Factory.

After breakfast was made, the students helped wash dishes and clean up the kitchen area. It was a pleasant experience for everyone involved, and the residents of Ruth’s Place stated their hopes for Wilkes students or any more volunteers to come in the future.

For more information about Ruth’s Place, look into their website on the www.voapa.org/ruths-place/