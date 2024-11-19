Wilkes University Gender and Sexuality Alliance hosts fundraiser at Barnes and Noble

On Saturday Nov. 16, the Wilkes GSA club held a fundraiser at the Wilkes-Barre Barnes and Noble located at Arena Plaza. The fundraiser lasted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., which are the store’s typical hours for a Saturday.

Upon entering the building, GSA president Morgan Steiner handed out slips of paper that would honor the fundraiser after making a purchase from either the bookstore or Starbucks cafe. The fundraiser was that a portion of the proceeds would go to GSA after any purchase was made.

Steiner was excited to hold this fundraiser and was inspired by the club’s faculty adviser, Helen Davis who previously held a Barnes and Noble fundraiser for her child’s school.

“We’re holding this fundraiser because we want to be able to do more things as a club,” Steiner said. “We want to come up with more events.”

She added that she hoped people would want to read more after attending the event. With the paranoia of what the future holds for LGBTQ+ individuals, she hopes that many people can find something fun or something they would enjoy with potentially trying times ahead.