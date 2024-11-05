Does campaign mail impact receivers?

Throughout the past year, instances of receiving political mail, calls and texts have seemed to skyrocket. With the election occuring today, local voters hope that the ads will stop after it is all said and done.

Over election season it is typical for anyone that is registered to vote to get campaign mail this time of year.

“I’ve gotten so many phone calls, it’s insane. More than four years ago, too,” said Brianne Fetterman, a Wilkes University alumnus.

Fetterman, a poll worker at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre told a story about a fellow voter.

“There’s one guy who came in complaining about the amount he gets for one specific candidate. He said that he could build a house out of what they sent him through the mail,” she said.

Aaron Haber, a Wilkes University student, said he, too, also received an abundance of physical mail as well as text messages and emails.

Haber cited the incoming mail as an issue regarding this year’s elections.

“It gets frustrating because, to a certain extent, it gives me a bad view of the candidate that they are trying to sell me on.”

“Those pieces of paper are coming regardless of what people see on them, if it’s the truth or not people are still reading it. You know what I mean, I can manipulate the system one way the other.” said Bill Pickett, a volunteer for the election at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.