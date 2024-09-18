Wilkes wants to know: Are you smarter than a fifth grader?

Students competed to win a variety of prizes at Programming Board’s most recent event.

On Sept. 12, Programming Board hosted an event based o of the game show “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” with prizes for the winners of each round.

Students were chosen to compete based on a raffle system for each round. The two students competing each chose a category of different subjects ranging from grades first to fifth. The subjects included standard things like music, geography, history, science, math, English and space, but also included more unique topics like cooking and archery.

While some likely thought the questions would be simple, they soon realized that the questions were rather challenging. Many of the questions stumped the contestants of the round and those in the audience.

“ They were hard,” said E Alexis, a senior political science and communication and media studies major. “These questions are

harder than fifth grade questions. These are like college questions.”

Alexis shared that the question that she felt was the most difficult was, “What shape has sixteen sides?”

The question stumped quite a few people with the answer being hexadecagon.

Levi Leon, a junior communication and media studies major, was also a contestant and one of the winners.

They shared the question they found most difficult was, “What river forms the border between Indiana and Kentucky?”

The answer to that question was the Ohio River.

Despite being puzzled by this question Leon still won their round going home with a Beats speaker.

In addition to the prizes from each round, including things like a TV, Wilkes merchandise and a Kindle, there was also a door prize containing two Lego sets.