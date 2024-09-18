Wilkes student stars in Scranton-based film

As Halloween approaches, ghosts and banshees sneak their way into the area in the Scranton Films horror movie, “Shadows of the Past.”

This local movie was filmed right in the area and features many local actors. One of these actors is Wilkes University student Sammie Gashi.

“Shadows of the Past” tells the story of teenagers Mario, played by Jamie Doughtery; Jordan, played by Olivianna Vanesko; Veronica, played by Ava Wallace; and Elle, played by Tierney Joyce.

The teens break into a mansion while on the run from the police. The caretaker, played by Dan Frederick, offers them protection, a place to hide and anything they want from the mansion in exchange for keeping him company and listening to his haunting stories.

The film switches between the present (as the four talk to the caretaker) and the stories that span between several eras. The stories include “Mother,” “Nancy,” “ The Dancer,” “ The Banshee’s Song.” They are told by the caretaker as he presents the kids with a corresponding object to each tale, like an old bar of soap and a music box that plays a haunting melody.

Luz Cabreles, the director and editor of “Shadows of the Past,” is a Mexican- American filmmaker in Scranton, as well as the founder of Scranton Films. Cabreles stated that she wanted to mainly use and promote the talent of local actors as she explained that her team members were “strong advocates for local talent.”

The script was written by Julian Santos but was based on short stories by local author A.C. Bernardi.

“We drew inspiration from his short stories, crafting a storyline that showcases our local resources and locations,” said Cabreles.

Gashi is a junior musical theatre major, actor and SFX artist. She appears in “Shadows of the Past” as one of the ghosts from the stories, Eleanor and a banshee. She also did some of the SFX makeup for the film.

Gashi’s character, Eleanor, appears in “ The Dancer.” She portrays a horrifying looking ghost in a long tattered dress who terrorizes an actor for turning off the ghost light backstage.

Gashi said she enjoyed working with the entire cast and crew.

“There were many wonderful personalities, and everyone was super kind to work with.”

Gashi explained that she heard about the film from a mentor of hers from middle school, Chuck Yarmey, who looked out for opportunities for Gashi with his local film connections.

“I am super proud and grateful to say that I am a part of such an amazing movie, and if it were not for Yarmey, I certainly would have never discovered this film and have made wonderful connections with others today.”

The film puts emphasis on the ability to make art using local resources and locations, talent with performances by local actors, and stories by local writers. The locations are also historic sites in Pennsylvania including the Frederick Stegmaier building, just blocks away from Wilkes University, and the Electric City Trolley Museum.

One of the stories even includes mining, a huge part of Northeast Pennsylvania history.

The premiere of the film will take place on Oct. 1 at the historic Ritz Theater in Scranton with more local screenings to be announced.