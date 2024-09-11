New app aims to increase engagement on campus

Forget when a particular event is being held?

Looking for a way to publicize your next activity?

Tired of using WIN numbers to collect an accurate picture of who attended a particular event?

Good news Colonels. Communication and fostering student engagement on campus has just gotten easier this year.

Clubs and organizations across campus have started to use an app that tracks what events students attend.

Suitable, is an engagement app designed to help students publicize and be aware of events happening on campus. e app allows for a centralized spot for campus community members to see what’s happening and when.

Clubs and organizations like Programming Board, Student Government and the Multicultural Student Coalition, are all utilizing the platform to track attendance and to inform the student body about events that are happening.

For each event posted on Suitable, descriptions can also be included to provide additional information so users understand what the event is.

According to Suitable’s website, the app utilizes the “20-60-20 Rule.” According to the rule, about 20 percent of students are engaged in campus activities. However, an equal amount are not very engaged at all, and the remaining 60 percent just need some additional encouragement.

The app is designed particularly to help those students who need that extra help. Junior marketing major Jenny Nguyen enjoys the app because it is easier for clubs to handle administrative duties.

“I think Suitable has been a big help in taking attendance because it makes things a lot easier for clubs and students,” Nguyen said. “All we have to do is scan a QR code and once you have the app set up you are good to go.”

The app has also cut down the wait to enter events. Before Suitable, attendance was taken by taking students’ individual WIN numbers. Since the rollout of Suitable, students don’t have to worry about remembering their numbers.

“I feel it was easier than the people going to everyone individually to take the WINs,” sophomore education major Shauna Evancavich. “It took less time.”

To use Suitable, download it on your phone. Once you enter the app, you are prompted to enter your school email address. After, it will

send you to sign in using the university portal. There, you can enter your username and password.

Once finished you are ready to use the app. On the day of an event simply click on the QR code icon, and scan the QR code provided by whoever is taking attendance at that event.

There is also a desktop version for folks looking to use something other than their cellphone.

Overall, Suitable is proving to be an effective and efficient app for those around campus. It is helping students become more involved on campus and providing good information about events.